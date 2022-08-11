Radio Waterloo Annual General Meeting, 2pm on Sunday 21 Aug 2022

This is the official notification of the Radio Waterloo Annual General Meeting, to be held in 10 days. This is a hybrid meeting, both in-person and online, and open to the public.

What: Radio Waterloo Annual General Meeting

When: 2:00pm to 3:00pm, Sunday, 21 August 2022

Where: CKMS-FM Studio (or just outside, in the hallway)

Location: Unit 114B, 283 Duke Street West, Kitchener, Ontario

Map: https://osm.org/go/ZXnwU_ oJ?layers=H&m=

Online: https://radiowaterloo.ca/ meeting (Google Meet)

For those who can’t attend in person and can’t use Google Meet, a phone number for dialling in to the online meeting will be provided closer to the AGM date.

A complete package with information for the Annual General Meeting is available to members on request. It contains:

The 2022 AGM Agenda

2022 AGM Proxy Form

2022 AGM presentation slides

2021 AGM minutes (14 August 2021)

2021-2022 Financial Statements (2021-2022 Budget)

2022-2023 Proposed Budget

Current Bylaws (approved 14 August 2021)

Proposed Bylaws (incorporating changes to membership fees)

Printouts will not be provided at the AGM, please bring your own printouts or a device to display the 2022-AGM-Package.pdf (43 pages, approx 1 MByte).

Everyone is invited to attend this meeting. Only members in good standing can vote on motions, or for the election of members to the Board of Directors.

Agenda

Welcome (President Nat Persaud): Year in Review and Looking Forward. Approval of 2021 AGM Minutes. Passing revised Bylaws (Dan Kellar, Policy Committee). Changing membership fee from $25/year to $2/month (combined with Programming Fees). Annual budget for 2022-2023 (Treasurer Andy Nagpal, Finance Committee): Financial Statements: 2021-2022 Budget.

Proposed Budget: 2022-2023 Budget.

Pass a motion to waive the review engagement. A review engagement is a type of engagement that provides a limited level of assurance that a company’s financial statements comply with the applicable financial reporting framework. It gives users limited assurance on the accuracy or correctness of financial statements.

Election of Board. Members’ Forum. Adjournment.

…followed by a brief Special Board Meeting for the newly elected Board members to set the date for the next regular Board meeting.

And then to McCabe’s Irish Pub & Grill for a social get-together! (352 King Street West, Kitchener)

(CKMS-FM Studio at the green marker, McCabe’s Irish Pub & Grill at the red marker)

See you at the AGM!

–Bob Jonkman, Secretary to the Radio Waterloo Board of Directors.