Shows

Rebel Time Radio – May 8, 2019

Leave a comment
  1. Citizen Fish – Talk About The Weather
  2. Nausea – Here Today
  3. Whorehouse of Representatives – Die On Your Knees
  4. Naked Aggression – Ode To A Fucked Up World
  5. Wipers – Alien Boy
  6. Alien Boys – Dogs
  7. Bad Cop/Bad Cop – Womanarchist
  8. War On Women – Divisive Shit
  9. Bad Religion – New Regime
  10. L7 – Stadium West
  11. The Specials – The Lunatics
  12. The Selecter – Frontline
  13. La Gachette – Guerre de Religion
  14. Subsistance – Police State
  15. The Rotten – I Say
  16. Crass – Punk’s Dead
  17. The Ruts – Something that I Said
  18. The Adicts – Smart Alex

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.