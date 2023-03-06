She Is Your Neighbour – Season Four

The fourth season of She Is Your Neighbour, Understanding Femicide will air on CKMS-FM starting Monday, 13 March 2023. The guests share impactful stories, and we can learn how to prevent these tragedies from happening.

In this series, we explore what happens when domestic violence becomes lethal. You will hear stories from survivors, experts, and family members of women and girls who lost their lives to femicide. In this six-episode series, we find out how they persevered in the darkest times and managed to take action following these tragedies.

The series kicks off with two episodes: “A Family Story of Femicide with Fallon Farinacci” and “When Systems Fail with Dr. Jennifer Kagan-Viater”. These stories are truly incredible. Fallon is an Indigneous woman who lost her parents to femicide and is now using her story to empower others. And you may have heard about Kiera’s Law in the news, which Jennifer Kagan-Viater has been advocating for since she lost her daughter.

The six episodes of She Is Your Neighbour: Understanding Femicide air on CKMS-FM Mondays at 1:00pm-2:00pm from 13 March 2023 until 17 April 2023.







