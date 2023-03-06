She Is Your Neighbour | Understanding Femicide (six photos of women above white text on a black background, a microphone icon on the left)
She Is Your Neighbour, Shows, Syndicated

She Is Your Neighbour – Season Four

Leave a comment

The fourth season of #She Is Your Neighbour | podcast | Brought to you by | Women's Crisis Services of Waterloo Region (illustration of houses and trees on a teal background with black and white text)She Is Your Neighbour, Understanding Femicide will air on CKMS-FM starting Monday, 13 March 2023. The guests share impactful stories, and we can learn how to prevent these tragedies from happening.

In this series, we explore what happens when domestic violence becomes lethal. You will hear stories from survivors, experts, and family members of women and girls who lost their lives to femicide. In this six-episode series, we find out how they persevered in the darkest times and managed to take action following these tragedies.

The series kicks off with two episodes: “A Family Story of Femicide with Fallon Farinacci” and “When Systems Fail with Dr. Jennifer Kagan-Viater”. These stories are truly incredible. Fallon is an Indigneous woman who lost her parents to femicide and is now using her story to empower others. And you may have heard about Kiera’s Law in the news, which Jennifer Kagan-Viater has been advocating for since she lost her daughter.

The six episodes of She Is Your Neighbour: Understanding Femicide air on CKMS-FM Mondays at 1:00pm-2:00pm from 13 March 2023 until 17 April 2023.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.