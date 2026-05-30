Shuffle Time #9 — May 30, 2026

Got treats from an upcoming Waterloo show, some genius beats from the early ’00s, and some of the most intense rock singing you’ll ever hear.
Singing in question courtesy of Janis Joplin, featured in the picture above from the concert film Monterey Pop.
Recording
Tracks played
- Helado Negro — “Please Won’t Please” (2019)
- John Lennon — “Intuition” (1973)
- 2Pac — “Lord Knows” (1995)
- Napalm Death — “Siege of Power” (1987)
- Dick Dale — “The Victor” (1964)
- Cam’ron (feat. Kanye West & Syleena Johnson) — “Down and Out” (2004)
- Amadou & Mariam — “Coulibaly” (2005)
- Jelly Roll Morton — “The Chant” (1926)
- Ohio Players — “Pleasure” (1972)
- Janet Jackson — “Someone to Call My Lover” (2001)
- The B-15 Project (feat. Crissy D & Lady G) — “Girls Like Us” (2000)
- The Julie Ruin — “Cookie Road” (2013)
- Courtney Barnett — “History Eraser” (2012)
- Big Brother & the Holding Company — “Ball and Chain” (1968)