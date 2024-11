In the second segment DJ Eric continues his set and 1ne Dollar performs. Very awesome, thank you! Yenny calls the Rottweilers around 8:30 and we play some of the tunes from Thee Demo [their newly reproduced album is being released sooooon]. After this session, DJ Quanta joins and brings level to par excellence. Local phenomenon Gavin Breen performs live in studio-thank you Gavin! Calling ES and Shark on the phone [funny blooper by Yenny shall have you in giggles, you’re welcome].