Street Hop 21st Anniversary Party – part 3

We are on the phone with ES and Shark, and DJ Carmelo shared some of their tracks, so very cool–and we had fun being in the video for Razor’s Edge, which was partially shot at Ouroboros earlier in 2024. Ability comes in to studio and performs live, TJ and Gaga the King also kick it with Carmelo. Joga’s shares: STREET HOP the song he wrote for Carmelo. We share JAYCEN’s tune Catch me if you can! HolliZay arrives and marvels us all by her live performance! Thank you Holly! Last but not least WaSun and Righteous!! Worth the wait.

Thank you DJ Quanta

Congratulations DJ Carmelo on the 21 years of service on CKMS FM Radio Waterloo 102.7