The Horizon Broadening Hour #28

(illustration of people dancing, with confetti overhead)
Keep Dancing!

It’s almost a Middle-Of-The-Road / Adult Contemporary / Easy Listening show tonight — there’s no Punk, no Metal, no Techo/Electronica/Experimental stuff tonight. But all the tunes are good for dancing, fast or slow.

It’s the last week of me filling in; next week Mophead returns to show off our new acquisitions.

–Bob.

Podcast


Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/The-Horizon-Broadening-Hour-28.mp3 1h68m32s, 109 MBytes

Music List

Time Title Artist Album Genre
0h00m Deeper (Acoustic) Shay Wolf Shay Wolf | Stay | Instrumental (B&W photo of a blond woman wearing a fur hat)Stay Folk Pop / CanCon / FemCon / Acoustic
0h04m Fighting Folk Pop / CanCon / FemCon
0h08m Laugh Sofia Gale Laugh | Spfia Gale (B&W photo of a woman laughing, looking off-camera) Laugh – Single Pop
0h11m Rituals Ryan Maier Ryan Maier | Sturm und Drang (large letters through which a background is visible)Sturm und Drang Alternative/CanCon
0h15m Losin’ Alternative/CanCon
0h20m The One I Love MELØ Songs From The Spirit Box | MELØ (B&W photo of a box party buried in the ground)Singles Indie Alternative / CanCon
0h23m Glitter Pop/CanCon
0h28m Listen To Your Heart Cateran Cateran | Listen To Your Heart (silhouette of a person making a heart with their fingers, sunset background)Single Country Rock
0h32m The Moment I Wake Up The Dwindles Blue Dream | The Dwindles (cartoon of a person sleeping with covers tucked up to their chin)Night Bloomer Rock/CanCon
0h36m Blue Dream Rock/CanCon
0h39m i don’t care because you do Hillsboro Hillsboro (B&W photo of a desk lamp with colour inside the lamp cover)clean.liar_b2 [+++] Rock/CanCon
0h42m Novalynn Rock/CanCon
0h47m STR8 Aldo Guizmo STR8 Forward | Algo Guizmo (photo of a man saluting)STR8 Forward Dance/CanCon
0h50m How Much a Dem Dance/CanCon
0h54m Black Star Liner In Dub Fred Locks Black Star Liner | Fred Locks (closeup of a man with dreadlocks)Black Star Liner Reggae
0h57m Vision Of Redemption Reggae
1h00m Better Must Come Delroy Wilson Cool Operator | Delroy Wilson | 19 Classic Tracks from the late great Delroy Wilson (photo of a man standing at a wall, colour saturated orange)The Cool Operator Reggae
1h03m Cool Operator Reggae
1h05m Satta Dread The Aggrovators The Aggrovators | Dubbng It Studio 1 Style (photo of a roadside food cart, saturated red)Dubbing At King Tubby’s (Volume 2) Reggae
1h07m Exalted Dub Reggae
1h10m Just Groove With Me Don Carlos Don Carlos | Pass Me The Lazer Beam (photo of a man wearing a rastacap)Pass Me The Lazer Beam Reggae
1h13m Lazer Beam Reggae
1h17m James Tribute Steve Stacks (photo illustration of Steve Stacks in the style of Shepard Fairey)Singles Electronic/CanCon
1h20m audio assassins beatbox Electronic/CanCon
1h23m Of Roses Shaela Miller (two women, with fancy makeup around their eyes)After The Masquerade Alternative/CanCon
1h28m Start A Fire Alternative/CanCon
1h31m WithYou Mo Stroemel (photo of Mo Stroemel standing in front of a neon sign for "Memphis Recording Studio")Only Neon Lights Folk
1h34m Only Neon Lights Folk
1h37m Better Way Engage Engage (a crow flapping its wings while perched on an alarm clock)The Time Has Come Folk/CanCon
1h40m Raven’s Song Folk/CanCon
1h44m Headed for Dust Northern Ranger Harry Vetro's Northern Ranger (a person wearing a large felt hat looking out a porthole)The View from Here Jazz/Folk/CanCon
1h48m chasing Euphoria.mp3 Jazz/Folk/CanCon
1h52m The Keeper Did a Hunting Go The Legendary Ten Seconds The Keeper Did a Hunting Go | by The Legendary Ten Seconds (black letters on a background of clouds)Folk Rocktronica Folk
1h55m The Wellerman Folk

The Horizon Broadening Hour is hosted by Mophead and Bob Jonkman, produced by Richard Giles (Music Committee Coordinator), and sponsored by Radio Waterloo. HBH airs on CKMS-FM every Sunday from 10:00pm to Midnight.

