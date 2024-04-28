It’s almost a Middle-Of-The-Road / Adult Contemporary / Easy Listening show tonight — there’s no Punk, no Metal, no Techo/Electronica/Experimental stuff tonight. But all the tunes are good for dancing, fast or slow.
It’s the last week of me filling in; next week Mophead returns to show off our new acquisitions.
–Bob.
Podcast
Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/The-Horizon-Broadening-Hour-28.mp3 1h68m32s, 109 MBytes
Music List
|Time
|Title
|Artist
|Album
|Genre
|0h00m
|Deeper (Acoustic)
|Shay Wolf
|Stay
|Folk Pop / CanCon / FemCon / Acoustic
|0h04m
|Fighting
|Folk Pop / CanCon / FemCon
|0h08m
|Laugh
|Sofia Gale
|Laugh – Single
|Pop
|0h11m
|Rituals
|Ryan Maier
|Sturm und Drang
|Alternative/CanCon
|0h15m
|Losin’
|Alternative/CanCon
|0h20m
|The One I Love
|MELØ
|Singles
|Indie Alternative / CanCon
|0h23m
|Glitter
|Pop/CanCon
|0h28m
|Listen To Your Heart
|Cateran
|Single
|Country Rock
|0h32m
|The Moment I Wake Up
|The Dwindles
|Night Bloomer
|Rock/CanCon
|0h36m
|Blue Dream
|Rock/CanCon
|0h39m
|i don’t care because you do
|Hillsboro
|clean.liar_b2 [+++]
|Rock/CanCon
|0h42m
|Novalynn
|Rock/CanCon
|0h47m
|STR8
|Aldo Guizmo
|STR8 Forward
|Dance/CanCon
|0h50m
|How Much a Dem
|Dance/CanCon
|0h54m
|Black Star Liner In Dub
|Fred Locks
|Black Star Liner
|Reggae
|0h57m
|Vision Of Redemption
|Reggae
|1h00m
|Better Must Come
|Delroy Wilson
|The Cool Operator
|Reggae
|1h03m
|Cool Operator
|Reggae
|1h05m
|Satta Dread
|The Aggrovators
|Dubbing At King Tubby’s (Volume 2)
|Reggae
|1h07m
|Exalted Dub
|Reggae
|1h10m
|Just Groove With Me
|Don Carlos
|Pass Me The Lazer Beam
|Reggae
|1h13m
|Lazer Beam
|Reggae
|1h17m
|James Tribute
|Steve Stacks
|Singles
|Electronic/CanCon
|1h20m
|audio assassins beatbox
|Electronic/CanCon
|1h23m
|Of Roses
|Shaela Miller
|After The Masquerade
|Alternative/CanCon
|1h28m
|Start A Fire
|Alternative/CanCon
|1h31m
|WithYou
|Mo Stroemel
|Only Neon Lights
|Folk
|1h34m
|Only Neon Lights
|Folk
|1h37m
|Better Way
|Engage
|The Time Has Come
|Folk/CanCon
|1h40m
|Raven’s Song
|Folk/CanCon
|1h44m
|Headed for Dust
|Northern Ranger
|The View from Here
|Jazz/Folk/CanCon
|1h48m
|chasing Euphoria.mp3
|Jazz/Folk/CanCon
|1h52m
|The Keeper Did a Hunting Go
|The Legendary Ten Seconds
|Folk Rocktronica
|Folk
|1h55m
|The Wellerman
|Folk
The Horizon Broadening Hour is hosted by Mophead and Bob Jonkman, produced by Richard Giles (Music Committee Coordinator), and sponsored by Radio Waterloo. HBH airs on CKMS-FM every Sunday from 10:00pm to Midnight.