A collection of songs from the CKMS Libretime database queued up by myself.

Decades – Joy Division

5 Days in May – Blue Rodeo

Zanzibar – Billy Joel

Xanadu – Rush

Sundown – Gordon Lightfoot

After the Gold Rush – Neil Young

Hey Nineteen – Steeley Dan

And I Love Her – The Beatles

Three to Get Ready – Dave Brubeck

Cemetery Gates – The Smiths

Disarm – Smashing Pumpkins

Hey Joe – Jimi Hendrix