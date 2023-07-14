Through the Static Episode 3 – 07/13/23

Ok, we’re really doing this now! A combination of playing my own records and queueing up music online, this time it’s real and in person! This episode is a bit of a post-punk spectacular (unintentionally) but you’ll still find a good variety.
- Sunglasses – Black Country, New Road
- Washer – Slint
- Sisyphus – Andrew Bird
- Neighbourhood #2 (Laika) – Arcade Fire
- Swing (In a Dream) – Squid
- Ghosted – Scenario
- Jigsaw Falling Into Place – Radiohead
- Muddy Water – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard