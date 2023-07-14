Through the Static Episode 3 – 07/13/23

Ok, we’re really doing this now! A combination of playing my own records and queueing up music online, this time it’s real and in person! This episode is a bit of a post-punk spectacular (unintentionally) but you’ll still find a good variety.

Sunglasses – Black Country, New Road

Washer – Slint

Sisyphus – Andrew Bird

Neighbourhood #2 (Laika) – Arcade Fire

Swing (In a Dream) – Squid

Ghosted – Scenario

Jigsaw Falling Into Place – Radiohead

Muddy Water – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard