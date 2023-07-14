Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 3 – 07/13/23

Ok, we’re really doing this now! A combination of playing my own records and queueing up music online, this time it’s real and in person! This episode is a bit of a post-punk spectacular (unintentionally) but you’ll still find a good variety.

  • Sunglasses – Black Country, New Road
  • Washer – Slint
  • Sisyphus – Andrew Bird
  • Neighbourhood #2 (Laika) – Arcade Fire
  • Swing (In a Dream) – Squid
  • Ghosted – Scenario
  • Jigsaw Falling Into Place – Radiohead
  • Muddy Water – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

