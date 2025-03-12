Through the Static Episode 55 – 12/03/25

March is here and spring is springing! Playing some indie tunes to reflect the warming weather and longer days (though that cold is still sticking around for now). Check out this episode for the usual mix of genres and moods, whatever best fits your evening!

Vehicle – Ides of March

Waiting For The Sun – The Jayhawks

Second Nature – Clairo

Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales – Car Seat Headrest

Vroom Vroom – Charli xcx

Trophy – Charli xcx

Chinese Satellite – Phoebe Bridgers

