Through the Static Episode 55 – 12/03/25

March is here and spring is springing! Playing some indie tunes to reflect the warming weather and longer days (though that cold is still sticking around for now). Check out this episode for the usual mix of genres and moods, whatever best fits your evening!
- Vehicle – Ides of March
- Waiting For The Sun – The Jayhawks
- Second Nature – Clairo
- Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales – Car Seat Headrest
- Vroom Vroom – Charli xcx
- Trophy – Charli xcx
- Chinese Satellite – Phoebe Bridgers
- Something by me?
