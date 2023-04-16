AWH Takeover 6 Featuring Heidi Chan aka Bachelard

In this episode of my radio take-over podcast I talk about a few great Facebook groups your should join if you are interested in Modular Synths. I talk about a discussion I had about the Mutable Instruments Rings into Beads and I have my kids and nephew create a patch at my daughters birthday party.

The featured solo artist is Heidi Chan aka Bachelard

Check out their bandcamp page and support their music and charities here:

https://bachelard.bandcamp.com/

Check out a cool video of them performing on Frequency Freaks Youtube channel here:

• Bachelard at the …

This episode was broadcast on CKMS 102.7FM Radio Waterloo: Original Air Date: Mar 18th 2023