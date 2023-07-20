CKMS News – CAFKA, Kitchener’s art biennale celebrates another successful exhibition

Listen: CKMS News – 2023-07-20 – CAFKA

By: MP Holmes

Kitchener

Kitchener’s visual arts biennale, CAFKA presents a multitude of artists representing different geographies and cultures. Cafka, which is an acronym for Contemporary Art Forum Kitchener and Area, was Inspired by a German arts festival and takes pride in the medium of outdoor public art.

Tara Cooper is the Director of CAFKA and also Associate Professor in the Department of Fine Arts at the University of Waterloo. She talks about the history, some of this year’s unique artworks within the exhibition, and what it takes to produce the show.

CKMS news asked the Director of Cultural Services at the Region of Waterloo Helen Chimirri-Russell about how the Region approaches funding arts organizations such as CAFKA.

CAFKA runs until Saturday July 22, 2023, and you can find information on exhibits and shows at CAFKA.org.

On Friday, July 21, 6:00–7:30 pm, join CAFKA for a walking tour of Stay with Me installations in the Kitchener exhibition zone. Admission is free. Meet in front of Kitchener City Hall (200 King Street West, Kitchener) at 6pm.

