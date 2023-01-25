CKMS Community Connections for 23 January 2023 with Peter Tudisco of the Kiwanis Club of Cambridge

Show Notes
Jeff Stager talks with Peter Tudisco of the Kiwanis Club of Cambridge about service clubs.
The interview starts at 6m59s.
Kiwanis Club of Cambridge
- Website: https://cambridgekiwanis.org/
- Twitter: @CambridgKiwanis | Twitter
- Facebook: Cambridge Kiwanis Club | Facebook
- E-mail: kiwaniscambridge@gmail.com
Peter Tudisco
- Facebook: Peter Tudisco | Facebook
- E-mail: peter@buonvino.com
- Phone: +1‑519‑239‑9316
Upcoming Events
-
Information Meeting
When: Tuesday, 31 January 2023 at 7:00pm
Where: North Dumfries Community Complex
Location: 2958 Greenfield Road, Ayr Map
Website: New Kiwanis Club Coming to North Dumfries — Facebook event
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-01-23-episode111.mp3 (55.2 MB, 57m29s, episode 111)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m28s
|Jeff Stager introduces Peter Tudisco, who introduces the first song.
|2m19s
|Moondance
|
Moondance
|Van Morrison
|6m59s
|Getting to know Peter Tudisco.
|11m27s
|Fly Me To The Moon
|
It Might As Well Be Swing
|Frank Sinatra
|14m04s
|Learning more about Peter, and his 25 years with Kiwanis and giving back to the community. His involvement with service clubs has enabled him to travel. Recently Peter has rekindled his interest in music.
|21m12s
|Moonshadow
|
Teaser and the Firecat
|Cat Stevens
|23m54s
|
Different service clubs have their own objectives and origins. Kiwanis has existed for 108 years, started in Detroit, Hamilton had the first Canadian Kiwanis club. Peter has just moved to Ayr, wants to start a Kiwanis club in North Dumfries.
The Kiwanis slogan is “Kids need Kiwanis”, its purpose is to improve the lives of children around the world, starting in their own communities. The ideas come from the communities where the clubs are. There is still a Moose Lodge in Kitchener. “Kiwanis” is a First Nations name, meaning “We trade”.
It’s not just about providing services, but there’s also the social aspects of the club. Even today there are gaps in services that Kiwanis fills.
Peter tells us about the “Fallen Sparrows” foundation, raising money for families with disabled children. Peter calls these experiences “Kiwanis moments”.
There are 17 countries in the Eastern Canada and Caribbean district, including the tip of South America.
Peter tells of the world-famous Kiwanis music festival. Elvis Presley was a Kiwanis “Key Clubber”, the student-led organization of Kiwanis.
|36m40s
|Harvest Moon
|
Harvest Moon
|Neil Young
|41m32s
|Peter is setting up a new Kiwanis club in Ayr. The community is expanding. This would be for North Dumfries, including Clyde, Roseville, even Glen Morris. Peter tells us about the Information Meeting about the new club location. Peter tells of the other members involved in doing the work.
|47m49s
|Dancing In The Moonlight
|
Dancing In The Moonlight – Lady, Come On Home
|King Harvest
|50m44s
|
Peter repeats the invitation to the Information Meeting. A new club needs a minimum of 15 members, there will be an organizational meeting in February, and then they’ll apply to Kiwanis International to get their charter.
Peter tells us what he’s doing in the next 2 hours, 2 days, 2 weeks, 2 months, and 2 years.
|56m29s
|End credits.
