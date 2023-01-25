CKMS Community Connections for 23 January 2023 with Peter Tudisco of the Kiwanis Club of Cambridge

Different service clubs have their own objectives and origins. Kiwanis has existed for 108 years, started in Detroit, Hamilton had the first Canadian Kiwanis club. Peter has just moved to Ayr, wants to start a Kiwanis club in North Dumfries.

The Kiwanis slogan is “Kids need Kiwanis”, its purpose is to improve the lives of children around the world, starting in their own communities. The ideas come from the communities where the clubs are. There is still a Moose Lodge in Kitchener. “Kiwanis” is a First Nations name, meaning “We trade”.

It’s not just about providing services, but there’s also the social aspects of the club. Even today there are gaps in services that Kiwanis fills.

Peter tells us about the “Fallen Sparrows” foundation, raising money for families with disabled children. Peter calls these experiences “Kiwanis moments”.

There are 17 countries in the Eastern Canada and Caribbean district, including the tip of South America.

Peter tells of the world-famous Kiwanis music festival. Elvis Presley was a Kiwanis “Key Clubber”, the student-led organization of Kiwanis.