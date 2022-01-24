CKMS Community Connections for 24 January 2022: More KWCon Music!

Show Notes



I am so behind in my e-mail. Almost a year behind. And that means that people from Waterloo Region who have been submitting music haven’t heard from me, and have probably given up hope of getting their music on the radio. To you I say Do Not Despair! I’m digging my way to the bottom of my InBox, and I will get to your music submissions. In fact, I’m playing a bunch of them today.

To submit your music send an e-mail to office@radiowaterloo.ca with the subject KWCon Music Submission (substitute CanCon if you’re not from Waterloo Region), and check out our detailed music submission guide.

I have now worked my way down to June in my InBox, and will probably do a few more KWCon shows in the next few weeks until all the backlog of both KWCon and CanCon submissions have been heard on the FM airwaves. So to start, here are today’s selections.

–Bob.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Saturday from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

Waterloo locator map 2021.svg from Wikimedia Commons was created by Awmcphee and is made available under the Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication.