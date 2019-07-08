CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Mondays 10 am - 12 Noon
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 8 July 2019 with Sam Nabi

Sam Nabi

Sam Nabi wasn’t available today, so we pre-recorded his interview on 3 July 2019. But through the miracle of recorded sound, it’s as though he was right in the studio!

Show Notes

Gaukel Greenway

Where is the Gaukel Greenway?

Map showing a green line along Gaukel Street from Victoria Park to City Hall
Gaukel Greenway

The Tweet that rocked the community:

More Tweet Sweetness:

Contact:

Side Hustle Shuffling

KWPeace Calendar

Newsletters, articles and events for Kitchener-Waterloo’s Peace and Social Justice activists. See the full calendar at http://kwpeace.ca/

Music List

  • 0h00m29s: Zizkov NightsAmetrom from the “Atelier Electro” album
  • 0h04m19s: Europe — Ametrom
  • 0h54m46s: Galactic Breakdown — Ametrom
  • 1h00m16s: GrouchTR/ST from the “Destroyer” album
  • 1h03m50s: Side Hustle Shuffle — Sam Nabi from the Late Convert album
  • 1h35m52s: Remember When — Sam Nabi
  • 1h40m39s: Godspeed — The Contortionist from the Clairvoyant CD
  • 1h46m02s: MomentaAURAS from the Binary Garden album
  • 1h59m24s: In The Back WoodsFog Blues and Brass Band

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-07-08.mp3 (165 MiBytes, 1h59m55s, episode 15)

CKMS Community Connections airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 every Monday from 10:00am to Noon.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca

CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Mondays 10 am - 12 NoonSee all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Footage

Sam Nabi — Gaukel Greenway

(starts at 9 seconds)


Download: ckms-community-connections-Sam Nabi — Gaukel Greenway.mp4 (862 MiBytes)

Sam Nabi — Side Hustle Shuffling


Download: ckms-community-connections-Sam Nabi — Side Hustle Shuffling.mp4 (551 MiBytes)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2019 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Attribution to Radio Waterloo. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

