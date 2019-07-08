CKMS Community Connections for 8 July 2019 with Sam Nabi

Sam Nabi wasn’t available today, so we pre-recorded his interview on 3 July 2019. But through the miracle of recorded sound, it’s as though he was right in the studio!

Gaukel Greenway

Where is the Gaukel Greenway?



Gaukel Greenway Gaukel Greenway

The Tweet that rocked the community:

Closing Gaukel St. hasn’t really affected downtown traffic as far as I can see. How great would it be to turn the entire street into a pedestrian promenade? It would link the park, the Victoria Park ION station, and City Hall. pic.twitter.com/L2DnbjvUU9 — Sam Nabi (@samnabi) February 10, 2019

More Tweet Sweetness:

Thanks to the staff that helped us draft this vision, and to @debbiechapman1 and @berryonline for attending our meetings and getting this motion to a vote. It’s thrilling to see a grassroots proposal like this supported UNANIMOUSLY as the city affirms its strategic priorities. — Sam Nabi (@samnabi) June 17, 2019

Side Hustle Shuffling

KWPeace Calendar

Newsletters, articles and events for Kitchener-Waterloo’s Peace and Social Justice activists. See the full calendar at http://kwpeace.ca/

Kitchener Waterloo Cambridge Green Drinks

Next Meeting:

When : 10 July 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Where : The Rich Uncle Tavern, 45 King Street West, Kitchener

Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention

When: 12 July 2019 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm

Where: Waterloo Town Square, 75 King Street North, Waterloo

0h00m29s: Zizkov Nights — Ametrom from the “Atelier Electro” album

— Ametrom from the “Atelier Electro” album 0h04m19s: Europe — Ametrom

— Ametrom 0h54m46s: Galactic Breakdown — Ametrom

— Ametrom 1h00m16s: Grouch — TR/ST from the “Destroyer” album

— TR/ST from the “Destroyer” album 1h03m50s: Side Hustle Shuffle — Sam Nabi from the Late Convert album

— Sam Nabi from the Late Convert album 1h35m52s: Remember When — Sam Nabi

— Sam Nabi 1h40m39s: Godspeed — The Contortionist from the Clairvoyant CD

— The Contortionist from the Clairvoyant CD 1h46m02s: Momenta — AURAS from the Binary Garden album

— AURAS from the Binary Garden album 1h59m24s: In The Back Woods — Fog Blues and Brass Band

Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-07-08.mp3 (165 MiBytes, 1h59m55s, episode 15)

