CKMS Community Connections for 8 July 2019 with Sam Nabi

Sam Nabi wasn’t available today, so we pre-recorded his interview on 3 July 2019. But through the miracle of recorded sound, it’s as though he was right in the studio!
Show Notes
Gaukel Greenway
Where is the Gaukel Greenway?
The Tweet that rocked the community:
Closing Gaukel St. hasn’t really affected downtown traffic as far as I can see. How great would it be to turn the entire street into a pedestrian promenade? It would link the park, the Victoria Park ION station, and City Hall. pic.twitter.com/L2DnbjvUU9
— Sam Nabi (@samnabi) February 10, 2019
More Tweet Sweetness:
Thanks to the staff that helped us draft this vision, and to @debbiechapman1 and @berryonline for attending our meetings and getting this motion to a vote.
It’s thrilling to see a grassroots proposal like this supported UNANIMOUSLY as the city affirms its strategic priorities.
— Sam Nabi (@samnabi) June 17, 2019
Contact:
- Twitter: @SamNabi
- E-mail: sam@samnabi.com
Side Hustle Shuffling
- Musician: Bandcamp and SoundCloud
- Co-worker: Apartment Cafe
- Proprietor: Full Circle Foods
- Secret Concert Impressario: Good Company Productions
- Tour Guide: Downtown Supermarket Grocery Run
- Cyclist: Biking through Colombia
- Festival Organizer: Hold The Line
