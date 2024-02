We are attending Winterloo! This is the second time, as we were there in 2019 as well (super chilly that year). Come out say hello! Winterloo is a big event with lots going on for the whole family.

The Outreach team work on getting CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo visible to the community, let us know if you want to volunteer with Outreach! Our location at Winterloo is the corner of Erb and Caroline, Uptown Waterloo. More information about Winterloo at www.winterloofestival.ca