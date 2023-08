Queuing up classics from the CKMS database. Enjoy the afternoon and the weekend!

Decades – Joy Divison

Peg – Steely Dan

Questions 67 and 68 – Chicago

The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald – Gordon Lightfoot

Behind Blue Eyes – The Who

Green Onions – Booker T. & the MGs

Lust for Life – Iggy Pop

An Old Fashioned Love Song – Three Dog Night

Roundabout – Yes

Cygnus X-1 – Rush

California Dreamin’ – The Mamas and the Papas