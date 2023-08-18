AWH Takeover 7 featuring Jason Sharp & FREE COFFEE!

First the podcast, where I chat about what you can expect at the KPL Modular meet-ups that were happening monthly throughout the winter and about how once you get into modular you start to notice it everywhere like with this feature artist that I went to see.

The featured solo artist is Jason Sharp Check out their Bandcamp page and support their music here: https://jasonsharp.bandcamp.com/album…

FREE COFFEE #1

One of the first stops of the Robot’s summer tour was here:

CKMS is one of the 9 wonders of the KW Region! If you are unfamiliar with the area and the station a comment in the next video (another Robot performance) will give you a Google Maps Plus code to get you to the right area.

Note: The Robot Apocalypse chip and coffee card is not in the station. You do not need to try and get in. It will be accessible to the public. If it is not easily found it probably means someone has already found it. There will be another coffee hidden next weekend.

Good Luck!