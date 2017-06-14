38 thoughts on “Listen Live”

  2. Long time listener, first time commenter: big fan of To Be Determined – eclectic mix making every show like an audio cryptic crossword. Keep up the great work!

    Reply

    1. Thank you Monsieur Tombe…..glad to have you among the listenership. Question: If you like the way someone is lifting weights, is that a bench press approval? Oh it gets better……

      Reply

  5. DJ Blackwood Beats brings that heat every Friday….keep bringing that heat for the real hip-hop heads all over the world.!!

    Reply

  9. Patiently waiting for the premiere of Kawshe-Babyy ‘s ‘Hey Love!’ Big Up My Little Sister doing big things! Shout out DJ Cool… We Listening Baby!!!

    Reply

  10. Thank you for the Strawbs album number 42 on the 50 best progressive rock, wow, what a pleasure, merci

    Reply

  11. My 8yr old son Kaden and I enjoyed the show and listening to our good friend Steve Wood while playing Lego tonight.
    Cheers

    Reply
  24. Pingback: David Keith on climate change mitigation and the chemtrail conspiracy | SoundFM – CKMS 100.3 FM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *